Santo Domingo, RD.

The presidential candidate of People’s Force, Leonel Fernández, described the approval of the extension of the state of emergency this Friday in the Chamber of Deputies as a serious historical error, since the country is in the last phase of the electoral campaign and this limits the liberties of the candidates.

“Grave historical error, because we are facing the last phase of an electoral campaign that means freedom of movement, freedom of contacts, freedom of expression and extending a state of emergency means restriction of freedoms“Said former president of the country Leonel Fernández.

Fernández assured that the approval was not made for the health of the people, but for electoral reasons.

“The fact that it was being celebrated in the Congress that this resolution was passed, it was not done because the priority is to preserve the health of the people, it was done for electoral political reasons, ”he assured.

Leone Fernández also described the approval of the state of emergency as an unfortunate action, where he did not live up to the circumstances.

He reiterated that from the Government there is a contradiction, since it has been announced that it is in a gradual phase of insertion and recovery and is seeing normal movements, so there was no need to extend the state of emergency for 17 days.

He indicated that the approval would not affect the elections of the next Juli 05or, but that with the state of emergency an electoral campaign is perceived without equity among candidates.

“There are no conditions of equality between the candidates because the activists of the official party go out until night to campaign and distribute food, to distribute other goods that are the people’s money and they do it for proselytizing purposes,” he said.