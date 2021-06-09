Leonel García rebuilds himself from the pandemic at 45RPM

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican singer-songwriter Leonel García celebrates his life, his age, the retrospective of his career and what he learned, everything, reflected in his album “45RPM” his new record production that he will have the opportunity to present live on June 12 at the Teatro del Interlomas Park in Mexico City.

The musician, composer and producer was about to turn 45 when he began making this album, which contains 17 songs and various collaborations, when questions came to his mind.

“I said” Oh … ok … very good, youth, youth is beginning to be left behind and what else? “It forces you to review a lot your past, your childhood, your grandparents, your parents and at the same time look forward remember an interview with Notistarz.

“Where I go? What am I liking about music? What am I incorporating from new artists and how do I incorporate that into my past as well? ” I asked myself and I really liked what happened to me, I think the result was very nice, ”García told Notistarz.

With the covid pandemic in tow since 2020 and a forced quarantine for the world population, the former member of Sin Bandera, began the composition of the second batch of songs locked up at home, so part of that feeling of isolation was also reflected.

“I have a very clear image of walking in Playa del Carmen alone, and everyone with their mask and without being able to get too close to anyone, with a strange feeling of isolation. It was a second batch that was already influenced by this feeling of the pandemic of being at home all the time, of the connection with the family, of what was happening, of the increase in domestic violence that soared in Mexico.

“Everything influenced the songs, some directly, but you can find more intimate, more autobiographical things about things that I live with my partner and other science fiction such as” For eternity “as the apparent vampires, there are many from the most real to the most poetic, less literal and I like as a composer to open a range of different songs and lyrics so that it has different sensations ”, he explained.

In total, the plate is made up of 22 songs, 17 new compositions and five acoustic versions; In addition to inviting other artists to perform duets, including Nicole Zignago, Ximena Sariñana, Jonaz, Sabino, Daniel, Me Esta Matando, Dani Martín and Pedro Capó, with the latter he performed “De knees”, dedicated to women.

Part of this album, as well as the successes he has achieved as a soloist, will be able to be heard live during the two concerts that he will offer with a face-to-face audience at the Interlomas Park Theater, and which will also be transmitted via streaming.

“It seems that there are conditions, I hope things continue like this, for now it will be possible with a reduced capacity, it is not a very big place, so people will be able to be comfortable. In the United States, massive events are already well advanced ”.

With this concert, the singer-songwriter will start his “Live Love Tour”. He will also collaborate with Deezer through a podcast in which he will talk about his career as a composer, an unmissable material to continue enjoying the work of this prolific artist.

