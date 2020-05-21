Leonel Garcia, a member of Sin Bandera, is passionate about the music of the 70s. That ‘groovy’ wave of musicians like Stevie wonder and songs like Superstition It has always seemed very catchy, although it sounds distant to the romanticism that characterizes his work.

In his new topic “Normal”, the Mexican artist has decided to start integrating these sounds into his solo work and he liked the result a lot, especially since a happy song was born, appropriate to raise spirits a little in the midst of quarantine to avoid the spread of COVID -19.

García said that this change does not mean that he will abandon the ballad, in fact next month he will launch a “very sad” call “For you”. However, he did want to let his musicians, all very “grooveros”, have the freedom to express themselves outside the musical format that romantic music supposes.

“I am in that search to exploit the talents of my musicians to the maximum”, He maintained when indicating that punk, bossa nova or even samba are genres that lend themselves to reach intermediate places by mixing with “pop”.

The lyric of “Normal” is a recognition of the magic of kisses that awaken powerful sensations, those that shake to the point of feeling that all normality has been joyfully lost.

“It happens many times in life. It is like this first meeting with someone new that fills you with enthusiasm and makes you feel that you are no longer the same as before, you are never normal again, it is like a joke. I liked the song to cheer up a little and that people receive good energy at home ”, said the artist in an interview via Skype.

The singer-songwriter said that until very recently, all his music videos were directed by his wife, Floria González. But some time ago she had decided to dedicate herself fully to her work as a plastic artist, abandoning that facet. Things changed when, due to the quarantine, she re-engaged in a creative adventure with her husband, this time as assistant director. Guillermo Llamas.

The piece was recorded live so as not to hide any flaw that occurred in the process. With this proposal, the musician wanted to rescue the value of emotion and the work that is done in a simple but very honest way.

“It is a time when there is a return to the artisanal. For artists to be making their songs in their home studios, their videos. Everything becomes more organic and we go back to this time where everyone was in his trade at home: the blacksmith, the carpenter, the pharmacist. And this massive thing, that everything is big, giant, is stopped “he commented.

García opined that when the public health emergency is a thing of the past it would be good to maintain appreciation for that simplicity.

“Let not all be this gigantism that we have in our heads. That all companies have to be giants, all numbers in millions. The truth is that I like craftsmanship. The energy you put into things with your hands has a special value “he added.

While staying home, treasuring family time with his wife and six-year-old son, Indi, Garcia has not stopped working on his music projects. Starting this month and until August, he will release a new song from his new unreleased album that still has no title. In that month another album of his will be released on the market, “Past Love”, which culminates a trilogy of his works as a soloist. The first was “Future love”, regarding the birth of her son, followed by “Present love”.

In “Past Love”, the musician rescues a repertoire of traditional Mexican themes, but instead of singing them as rancheras he adapted them to his musical performance accompanied by a quartet and the voices of several invited singers, among which is Ile (“Open Book ”), María Toledo, Natalia Lafourcade and Melissa Robles, among others.

In addition to these works, García continues in complicity with Noel Schajris to continue developing the concept of Without flag. Although on several occasions both musicians have tried to say goodbye to this project, the reception of the public leads them to meet again. After their most recent tour, the two understood that “Sin Bandera is going to die with us.”

The artists plan to release a new album in 2021 that reflects their personal growth as musicians and everything they are passionate about.

During the time at home, Garcia is also sharing educational capsules on the art of singing and everything that involves acting with her Instagram followers.

.