Leonardo’s post-match statements on the future of Neymar and Mbappé

05/05/2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

The PSG sports director spoke to the RMC microphones at the end of the match in which the Parisians were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City by 2-0 and a 4-1 aggregate. Although the millionaire project is built to win the ‘orejona’ one day, last year they already missed the opportunity by losing the final against Bayern and this year, staying in the semifinals and facing the threat that Paris of the possible escape of stars’, has stated that: “SI’m optimistic about the future. “

The answer is to the obvious and, at the same time, repetitive question of when the two stars of the group led by Pochettino will renew. The Brazilian and the French are leading the entire leadership leadership and, despite the fact that on countless occasions it has been stated that the contracts were ready for signature, there is no confirmation yet. Leonardo has taken balls out, again: “Honestly, today is not the day to talk about the future of Neymar and Mbappé or to announce whatever is about them.”

The Brazilian, before stating that he was optimistic about the future, wanted to congratulate the footballers: “We should be proud of what we have done on the pitch. Our goal was to win. We have played better than them in two parts of four that have been played. We have come out of difficult situations in the competition. “