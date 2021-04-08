Leonardo gets ‘wet’ on the future of Neymar and Mbappé

04/08/2021

The sporting director of Paris Saint Germain, Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo, gave an interview to the Sky Italia channel after the match in which Paris Saint Germain beat Bayern.

The Brazilian said that the most important thing at the moment “is the next game against Bayern and focus on the Champions League. It was a great performance of the team in very difficult conditions, we changed half of the team that had played against Barcelona. We arrived. We went to Germany and we played in snow, first of all a Bayern Munich that has not lost at home for two years. We are very happy with the team’s performance. “

But Leonardo could not refuse to speak about Neymar and Mbappe, the two protagonists of the victory of the French team: “Soon we will talk about concrete things and we are also happy to talk about contracts, we have to see different things and we will reach a conclusion in a short time.”

The executive of the French team was not entirely explicit in his vague statements, where he did not give more details about the possible extension of the contract for Neymar until 2026 nor to the blocking of the renewal of Mbappe, which ends in 2022, with Real Madrid on the prowl.