Leonardo DiCaprio’s West Village bachelor apartment sells for $ 8.5 million



Located in Delos Living, Leonardo DiCaprio’s apartment dates back to 1897.

In the last days the name of Leonardo DiCaprio has given a lot to talk about, But he has not done it for any of his characters or for his films, but because of the constant activity he has had in the real estate world, because not only did he buy an imposing mansion in Los Feliz, California, but now he gave himself to know that your old Leo DiCaprio’s bachelor apartment in West Village, New York, is in search of new owners.

The apartment, located on the fourth floor of the iconic Delos Living and dating from 1897, was listed for sale for $ 8.5 million.

According to the technical sheet, released in various specialized media in the sale of real estate, the former home of the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ has an area of ​​3,673 square feet.

Inside it has three bedrooms, with 2.5 bathrooms, with kitchen, with dining room, with living room, with wine cellar, with elevator and with a large dressing room in the master bedroom.

The kitchen is open and somewhat spacious. It is made up of African cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that can function to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area.

The master bedroom, where the Hollywood heartthrob probably slept, has a bathroom with a double vanity, a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Although at first glance it looks like an apartment like any other, the reality is very different, since it is located at interior of one of the most historic residential buildings in the Big Apple, which even came to be considered the healthiest building in the entire city.

The former apartment of the actor from ‘The Revenant’ has showers infused with vitamin C, with aromatherapy, with an air and water purifier, with circadian lighting, among other elements that aim to care for and monitor the health of residents.

