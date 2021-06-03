Leonardo DiCaprio relaxes on the beach with his father and Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has received some attacks on himself in recent weeks; ignoring it, the actor relaxes on the beach.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the established actors of this era, whose career has been catapulted since he played Jack Dowson in “Titanic.” However, despite having given him an undeniable presence in the film industry, Leo was sincere that this role made it difficult for him to find castings where he was taken seriously.

To this obstacle was added the refusal of the Academy to award him an Oscar, although he had been nominated five times prior to winning one for Best Actor thanks to “The Revenant.” Despite the figure that he is in the film mecca, Leo is known for being quite critical of himself, always looking for his roles to have full credibility and to leave what he himself would consider simple or boring.

The same has happened off the screen, where he has experienced times of party and debauchery, as well as others of calm and environmental awareness. He was recently seen in one of these moments of peace and reflection with his father George DiCaprio and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar, with whom he walked in a relaxed way on the beach in Malibu.

His father, a writer, editor and art dealer, knew how to sow in his son a passion for life, as well as the tools to learn to ignore what does not contribute much to his own existence. There is no doubt that Leo learned the subject well, since throughout his career he has learned to turn a deaf ear to gossip and inventions around him.

At 46 years old, it is entirely natural that DiCaprio’s appearance is not the same as when he was a young actor in the series “Romper Room” in 1979 or when he starred in “Romeo and Juliet” in 1997, so at his most A recent project by Martin Scorsese entitled “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Leo looks simply and simply his age, with features and dimensions typical of the passage of time.

However, there are those who have insisted on emphasizing that he is “unrecognizable”, as if serving years without being tied to the scalpel and the obsession with youth was not a choice worthy of the big stars in Hollywood. As if that were not enough, a tiktoker named “Star Wise” questioned Leo’s manhood when she used a challenge to share the disappointment that her aunt Julianne Hough was supposedly left with after dating Leo.

He may have later regretted sharing such information or they caught his attention, since he deleted the video, but neither Leo nor Julianne confirmed that they were dating even though they were seen together at Coachella. Despite these rumors, Leo continues with Argentine actress and model Camila Morrone by his side, and their 23 years apart seem like a simple number when looking at the moments they have shared together since they began dating in 2017. Many can be said Leo things, but if he has shown something, it is that he has the ability to shake everything off and reinvent himself.