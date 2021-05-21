Leonardo DiCaprio pays $ 7.1 million for another house in Los Feliz

The legendary Hollywood star once again expanded his property portfolio, paying more than they were asking for this fabulous home in Los Feliz.

Leonardo DiCaprio just paid $ 7.1 million to “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband Justin Mikita for an impressive home located on one of the most coveted streets in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The price ended up being a little higher than their original asking price of $ 6.995 million, indicating there was either a lot of competition or just that Leo really fell in love with the property.

It is speculated that DiCaprio bought the house as an investment or perhaps for some lucky member of his family, since 3 years ago he bought another house in the same neighborhood where his father currently lives.

The Spanish colonial-style house built in 1928, maintains the charm and architectural details of Old Hollywood, despite the renovations that were carried out inside over the years.

Its arched entrance surrounded by bougainvillea preserves the beautiful original hand-carved wooden door.

Upon entering, the magnificent circular hall that reminds us of a museum, amazes us and at the same time prepares us for the visual spectacle offered by the rest of the house, with original terracotta tile floors, stone block walls and a ceiling. with intricate patterns.

Located on a half acre lot, the home offers about 460 m² of living space, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. In addition to several furnished patios, ideal for relaxing, entertaining guests or simply enjoying a dinner outside.

It even has a terrace on the hill, with its own fire pit to enjoy the incredible views of the city.

The home known for being “fabulously quirky” features grand living rooms, elegantly decorated vaulted ceilings, ornate lattice internal doors and balconies, colorful furnishings, vibrant blue walls and arches throughout.

The spacious chef’s kitchen has plenty of natural light, a gorgeous wood island, blue cabinets, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Outside the kitchen there is a small corner surrounded by windows to sit down for breakfast.

The master bedroom located on the first floor has access to two balconies, communicates with a dressing room and a modernized bathroom that preserves the vintage style and even an arch at the entrance to the spacious bathtub.

The property also has a gym and a family room that works as a cinema, having not only a large television, but also a screen and automatic black out curtains, which are deployed to enjoy good screenings.

As an extra detail we tell you that the list of famous owners of the house does not end there, since from 1998 to 2007 it belonged to the singer and leader of No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, who was in charge of installing the beautiful pool of colored tiles turquoise in the backyard, among other remodels.

Continue browsing the gallery to learn more about the new acquisition of Leo DiCaprio.