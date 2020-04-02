Leonardo Dicaprio launches America’s Food Found in support of the global contingency | Instagram

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio It has taken action amid the current pandemic of the coronavirus and is collaborating to launch the America’s Food Fund.

Faced with the new threat of Covid-19 many communities will be the hardest hit by the onslaught of the virus, the shortage of medicines and food.

The main reason for America’s Food Fund is to provide food to these communities and as reported so far has raised 12 millions of dollars with the collaboration of the Hollywood actor.

As the # COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are. ⠀ ⠀ We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbors in need during this time of uncertainty. Link in bio to donate. ⠀ ⠀ Read more about how we’re responding below – and follow your local food bank for more information about the response in your community. ⠀ ⠀ —- ⠀ ⠀ One of the most significant impacts of the pandemic has been school closures. Without access to school meals, children lose a consistent source of healthy food. As such, food banks will continue to work with school districts and local government agencies to ensure children who rely on school meals have access to food outside of the classroom. ⠀ ⠀ A task force of food banks and Feeding America staff is working together to provide support to the network. The task force is also preparing for potential adjustments in the distribution of food to minimize larger gatherings by deploying additional mobile pantries and making food distribution appointments, as opposed to open hours. ⠀ ⠀ Additionally, food banks are working with local health officials and are continually assessing the situation in their communities. Some are taking additional preventative steps to ensure their clients have enough food by preparing emergency boxes, which include a 14-day supply of nonperishable food. ⠀⠀ While it is still too early to determine the full economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Feeding America and its food banks are prepared to handle a potential increase in demand. And regardless of the reason for that need – be it a disaster, economic slowdown, or illness – we will continue to work to help people facing hunger have the food they need.

A shared post from Feeding America (@feedingamerica) on Mar 13, 2020 at 9:02 PDT

According to a recent announcement by the organization, the money They will benefit low-income families who are elderly, individuals facing job disruption, and children who depend on lunches schoolchildren.

Collaboration occurs between organizations offering hunger relief World central kitchen Y Feeding America.

Hollywood actor founded with philanthropist Laurene PowellJobs, America’s Food Fund together with Apple and the Ford Foundation which have contributed financially to launch the initiative.

In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need, ”DiCaprio said in a statement.

I thank them for their tireless work on the front lines, they deserve our full support. ” the actor reiterated.

In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support. Today, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, @Apple and the @fordfoundation, we helped launch America’s Food Fund. The Fund is designed to help our most vulnerable, including children who rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions. 100% of donations will go to @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen. We know that asking for monetary donations is challenging for many people right now, but if you are able, please join me in donating at: GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund (see link in bio). #AmericasFoodFund #Coronavirus #FeedingAmerica #ChefsforAmerica #WorldCentralKitchen

A shared post by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:09 PDT

According to the figures they report that the current pandemic global has sickened hundreds of thousands of people and killed more than 47,000 worldwide.

This has also harmed the economy and forcing the movement of millions of people to be restricted in an effort to prevent the virus from further spreading and supersaturating Health.

In times of need, a plate of food is both vital food and a message of hope from the community, that we are concerned and we are here to make sure that things are better tomorrow, “said Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

Organizers said that the America’s Food Fund is accepting donations and they will be used to bring food to people in need.

With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches at risk, making sure people don’t go hungry is the ultimate emergency, “said Powell Jobs.

