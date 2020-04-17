LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Robert De Niro accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award from Leonardo DiCaprio onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721359 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / . for Turner)

Leonardo Dicaprio is offering a “Little paper” in a movie to those who donate in a fundraiser for COVID-19. “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance”The actor said in an Instagram video. Robert De Niro did the same for him.

View this post on Instagram We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us? A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:44 am PDT

Both artists will star Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the director’s most anticipated films Martin Scorsese and it tells a real life story about the murders of indigenous people in Oklahoma of the years 1920.

The winner of the role will also have lunch with the stars, the director and will also attend the premiere of the film.

This is all part of the #AllInChallenge in which, the stars of the show or sport, auction or donate a “Unique experience for fans” and they challenge others to do the same.

All proceeds will go to charities that provide food to families in need who have been affected by the pandemic.

