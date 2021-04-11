Leonardo DiCaprio and his 5 next movies

Leonardo Dicaprio, winner of an Oscar for ‘The Revenant’, is already preparing his next films (and a series) that his fans eagerly await. His future filmography includes two films with Martin Scorsese, the new of Adam McKay and even a miniseries. Our ranking: The best films 2021.

There are actors who have earned their place of honor in Hollywood freehand for decades, and Leonardo Dicaprio It is one of them. Few contemporary American actors have managed to establish themselves in the film industry in such a forceful way by betting on risky roles and films that escape the big franchises that dominate the box office. In his own way, and with many ‘Scorsesian’ doses, DiCaprio has found his place.

Since he rose to fame in the 90s with films like ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and especially ‘Titanic’, DiCaprio has built an impressive filmography. He is one of the great favorite actors of Martin Scorsese, is capable of stealing attention as a secondary in films such as ‘Django Unchained’ by Quentin Tarantino (with whom he collaborated again for the applauded ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’) and has worked with great filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Baz Luhrmann, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Sam Mendes and Alejandro G. Iñárritu. With the latter, thanks to ‘The Revenant’, he managed to his Oscar for Best Actor protagonist after numerous nominations over the years and the undeniable sympathy of the public. Of course, his ability to reinvent himself by his own rules in today’s Hollywood is well worthy of recognition.

At 46, Leonardo DiCaprio continues to grow in the industry, and his upcoming projects attest to that. We review all the movies (and even a miniseries) that the actor is preparing, where we find the new works of Scorsese (and twice) and Adam McKay, among others.

‘Don’t Look Up’

It is one of the most anticipated films of Netflix for next year: ‘Don’t look up‘, the new movie by Adam McKay (‘The big bet’) and where Leonardo DiCaprio acts as the protagonist with the also Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. The story follows two low-class astronomers who discover that an asteroid is on its way to destroy Earth. For this reason, they decide to carry out a great media tour to warn humanity of the disaster that is upon us, on a trip in which they will experience delusional situations and very uncomfortable interviews. During the month of December we received the first images of the filming, carried out in Boston. The cast is completed by other great stars of the industry: Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry and Ron Perlman, in addition to the special presence of the singer Ariana Grande and the rapper Kid cudi. A large project that could reach the streaming platform, if Covid-19 allows it, during this year 2021.

‘The Black Hand’

How Leonardo DiCaprio likes a good crime thriller. Among his current projects is an adaptation of the novel ‘La mano negra’ (‘The Black Hand’) by Stephen Talty, which follows the efforts of NYPD detective Joe Petrosino (who will play DiCaprio) to take on the Italian mob business in the city in the early 1900s. His name is well known, as he has been locking up and deporting criminals for years. It sounds incredibly ‘Scorsesian’, just the style the actor enjoys, but since the project was announced in 2017 there has been very little news about its progress. At the moment it is unknown which director will be in charge of putting this story in images, as well as who will join the cast. But we will closely follow all the news that comes to us.

‘Killers of the flower moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are back! And, as we will see in this list, twice. The actor has worked with the revered director five times (on ‘Shutter Island’, ‘The Aviator’, ‘Gangs of New York’, ‘The Departed’ and most recently on ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’) and the next will be for adapt non-fiction book ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ by David Grann, with a script with a western air of Eli roth (and the changes expressly requested by the actor). In it, the murders of the members of the Osage Native American tribe of Oklahoma in the 1920s are recounted, as well as the investigations of two FBI agents (an organization that had just been founded in those years) to solve the mysteries that hid these crimes. Another great Scorsese contributor, Robert de Niro, will also appear in the film alongside the also confirmed Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. As reported by Deadline, Apple TV + will premiere the film in ‘streaming’ along with a limited release in theaters, as the filmmaker already did with ‘The Irishman’ on Netflix. Production started at the beginning of this 2021, so we should not wait for the premiere until the end of the year or even 2022.

‘Roosevelt’

Another with Martin Scorsese? Well of course! Leonardo DiCaprio will also star in the filmmaker’s next film, confirming that the two seem to understand each other perfectly. Announced in 2017 and still without too clear details, the film will be a biopic of Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States and, also, one of the most remembered and loved. The script for this biopic will be written by Scott bloom, while DiCaprio will put himself in the shoes of Roosevelt himself as the protagonist. Paramount Pictures has yet to reveal any more news about the status of the project, which may still take a long time to hit the big screen.

‘The Devil in the White City’ (miniseries)

Okay, the films between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are over (for now), but not their collaborations. Although still without too many details, both will produce a miniseries based on the novel ‘The White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness At The Fair That Changed America‘ by Erik Larsson, which tells the story of the considered America’s first serial killer, the Dr. HH Holmes, a maddened doctor who tortured and murdered nearly 200 people over several years at his Chicago residence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will star DiCaprio and will be a miniseries. Although Hulu was the platform attached to the project, according to different media such as Collider, it will finally be a series produced by Paramount Television with the executive producers Stacey Sher, Rick yorn, Emma koskoff Y Jennifer Davisson. At the moment, more information about the project is unknown. We will have to wait!

