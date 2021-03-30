Leonardo Di Estéfano, new victory in Mexico

The Spanish boxer residing in Germany, although he also spends seasons in Vitoria, Leonardo Di Estéfano (6-0, 5 KO), he is in Mexico where he will play two fights.

Last Saturday he played the first, and the Euskobox fighter faced the local fighter Erick castro (4-2, 1 KO) whom he defeated by TKO in the second round, in a fight agreed to six.

It is expected that in the next few days he will play another fight. Di Estéfano has not fought in Spain yet, some of his fights having fallen due to the pandemic.