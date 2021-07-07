Leonardo Da Vinci has 14 living descendants

After a decade of DNA research, surprising results have been revealed

The Leonardo Da Vinci’s DNA research take a giant step. Now, you have a very solid foundation of the project that you have occupied for a decade to Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnese Sabato, the two authors of an extensive study. Posted in Human Evolution magazine, provides surprising findings about the family of the Italian artist.

They identify up to 14 living male descendants at present, after the analysis of 21 generations in total, including five family branches of the painter. From the progenitor Michele, who was born in 1331, to his grandson, Leonardo himself, born in 1452.

Those five family branches correspond to Leonardo’s father, be Piero (of the fifth generation) and with his half brother Domenico (sixth generation, the same as the artist).

Bug fixes and family tree update

The results document with certainty that they had made mistakes in previous genealogical research about Leonardo’s family. In addition, fill in the gaps that were still empty in your family tree and offer new discoveries.

On the other hand, it provides for the first time documentary data and sources of information over seven centuries to the current record. Even the authors have worked on the additional family branches that were already being investigated.

The same Vezzosi and Sabato already announced in 2016 in the town of Vinci (Italy) other finds of numerous living but indirect descendants. They were only discovered two males in a direct line until the nineteenth generation of just one branch of the family.

Remember that the Y chromosome, which is passed on to male descendants, remains almost unchanged over 25 generations. So the comparison of that chromosome of today’s male relatives with that of their ancestors, in ancient and modern cemeteries, would verify the unbroken family line. Therefore, it would certify the Y chromosome marker itself of Leonardo da Vinci.

22 half siblings and no children

Now, those discoveries are greatly expanded and the current text delves deeper into them. In this way they sign up 22 half siblings from Leonardo himself and no son. Another unpublished document so far reveals that Paolo di Leonardo Da Vinci da Firenze it was a case of homonymy for having the same name and surname.

Since the fifteenth generation, data has been recorded on more than 225 people. The study has the collaboration of living descendants and contributes to the work of the Leonardo Da Vinci Heritage Association.

Once the DNA of the Florentine painter, symbol of the Italian Renaissance, one could investigate the reasons behind his genius, as well as his physical prowess, his premature aging, the diet he was eating, his health and even his great vision. In addition, an attempt would be made to find information on the geographical origins of their parents.

The Genius of Leonardo Da VinciEuropa Press

Those biological data They could even help verify the authenticity of works of art that are attributed to Da Vinci or from the materials he used to create them. Thus, there could be pioneering links between biology and art.