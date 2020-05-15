Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a10

Leonardo Cuéllar, coach of the Club América, acknowledged that the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx Women’s League could be canceled due to the widespread spread of the coronavirus throughout the country, especially in Mexico City and surrounding areas.

“We know that an enormous effort is being made so that the rest of the tournament is not canceled, there is a certain tendency that what can be done with boys is also done with girls, understanding that there are a series of very different circumstances.

“We see that Mexico City is in the red zone and it will not be easy in that sense for the teams that we are in this area, even for Pachuca, Toluca and Puebla, this may take longer and I think there will be a moment in They will be able to decide if it is convenient to resume or take a step towards the next season.

They are not clearly decisions of our managers, or the owners of the equipment, they go a lot with what happens in the country and with the health department, there are too many unknowns for our immediate future, the Americanist helmsman said yesterday in a videoconference.

He revealed that there is a lot of uncertainty among the players in relation to contractual issues, as there are some who have not yet confirmed whether or not they will continue on the Azulcrema campus.

“There are many concerns with their contracts. What is going to happen? Who will continue? Who will have the opportunity to seek other horizons? It is not so easy to make a determination for managers, because there are many things that have to be put in order.

There is no shortage of those who have already called you from another team, who wants to stay here or who thinks they need a change. We are at an important decision point and all the tranquility we want will be found when the return is announced, he said.

On the other hand, the coach indicated that in the event that the women’s tournament resumes, his squad would need three to four weeks to recover the football rhythm, which, he considered, is the most affected aspect after the forced pause.

The aerobic part is the one that has suffered a lot; I think the jobs that the girls have done day by day are going to give them a certain base, but obviously being locked up, not having the spaces to do their normal jobs, is the area that is going to cost us the most to recover, the ideal It would be if we could have 21 to 28 days to prepare the team, because such an immediate return can also cause serious injuries, he said.

Finally, Cuellar reported that the Americanist institution plans to develop a protocol with certain sanitary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which should be followed once it is allowed to return to training.

“We are going to have to create a protocol from the transfer from home to the club, medical check-ups, tests to see if they are not infected, the possible arrival in Mexico City, in the case of those who went to other states of the Republic, and the restart of a new quarantine, is much more complicated.

I know that there is great anxiety and that we all need our football, but it is a process that will not be so easy, of course the club is taking note of this and is beginning to create certain protocols, which will have to be followed in His moment, when we know what is going to happen, he mentioned.

.