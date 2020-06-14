What was an open secret is now official. Leonardo, PSG’s sports director, has announced that both Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will no longer be with the club Parisian next season. Even so, they hope to be able to retain them until August to play the final phase of the Champions League.

«Thiago Silva and Cavani will not follow us next season»Leonardo assured the Journal du Dimanche. Despite the fact that the contracts of the Brazilian and the Uruguayan end on June 30, the sports director of PSG is optimistic for the final phase of the Champions League. « We will try to keep them in whatever form until the end of August », added.

The task of retaining them could be impossible if the teams they sign put the condition of not playing the Champions League final with PSG for fear of injury. One of those clubs could be Atlético Madrid, who has been trying to sign Cavani for several years and was close in January, but small economic differences prevented him from placing himself under Cholo Simeone.

Thiago Silva is also waiting for a suitable offer. He has been offered to teams like Real Madrid, but the Brazilian central defender will not reach the white box after getting tired of waiting for them. Teams like Milan or Everton are also closely following the central defender, although his return to Brazil is not ruled out either.

These two losses are added to those of other footballers such as Layvin Kurzawa, footballer who is also followed by Atlético de Madrid, the right-back Thomas Meunier, which offers will not be lacking, and the striker Choupo-Moting.