Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from the national team

Leonardo Bonucci, central for Juventus and the Italian national team, tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from the concentration with Italy, where there was a small outbreak that also affected several members of the coaching staff.

The information was released by Juventus, who commented that the footballer is isolated at home serving the quarantine. Inevitably, Bonucci will miss the Turin Derby, also known as ‘Derby della molle’, where Juventus will visit Torino that is experiencing a critical situation in Serie A.

More headaches for Pirlo. Sensitive casualties

Down from Bonucci, Demiral joins him, who also contracted the virus while he was concentrated with the Turkish team, adding a new headache to Pirlo, who does not finish having all his players in full condition.

Juventus continues to deal with the casualties of Dybala, who is expected to return this month, Alex Sandro, and now Bonucci and Demiral.

On the other hand, of the Italian internationals, only the Juventus central defender contracted the virus, since in the tests that were known they were negative. Napoli confirmed the negatives of Insigne, Meret and Di Lorenzo; he did the same AC Milan who confirmed the negative of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

For their part, the Italians from Inter (Barella, Sensi and Bastoni) trained individually awaiting results, according to La Gazzeta dello Sport.