Leonard and George lead Clippers’ win over Utah

06/13/2021 at 7:46 AM CEST

A sharp and accurate Kawhi Leonard, with 34 points, and an aggressive Paul George, with 31 points and a lot of prominence in attack, led the Los Angeles Clippers to dismantle the Utah Jazz (132-106) and achieve an important victory that puts the 1-2 in the semifinal of the Western Conference of the NBA.

After losing the two away games due to an exceptional Donovan Mitchell, the Clippers returned to play in front of their public in Los Angeles (USA) and the two local stars responded to the challenge of surrendering to the powerful Jazz, who were the best team of the regular season (52-20).

George stepped up and had 31 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, while Leonard, who is in wonderful form, had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Angelenos, who also trailed 0-2 in the first round of the playoffs and eventually beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-3, showed tonight that when all their pieces fit together they are a rocky team, full of talent and very dangerous. in a tie.

The game couldn’t have started any worse for the Clippers. Former Barcelona player Joe Ingles hit two triples in a row and Tyronn Lue was forced to call a timeout when only one minute and 14 seconds had been played after a disastrous home start (0-8).

But the Clippers reacted in a decisive and solvent way, since between Reggie Jackson and Paul George, plus a defense that little by little began to frustrate the Jazz, they turned the score (16-13 with 3.55 left).

Ingles was fantastic in the first quarter for the visitors (11 points), who instead suffered the unfortunate presentation of a Donovan Mitchell who finished the opening set without scoring and totally canceled by the suffocating under five of the Clippers.

In the end, a basket on the horn of Patrick Beverley certified the superiority of the Clippers in the first quarter (27-23). Paul George is usually a good thermometer to measure the Clippers.

If the forward plays well, victory for the Angelenos is usually at hand; But if he has a bad day, the Clippers’ options are greatly reduced.

This time the coin came up heads as George was very incisive and feisty in the first half and brilliantly guided the Clippers to their first major leads (42-33 with 7.21 to play).

Mitchell didn’t get his first points until the middle of the second quarter, but from then on it seemed like a huge weight had been lifted (16 points at halftime).

However, the Clippers drew a late 10-0 run, with George in command of operations, and a final basket from an electric Jackson brought them into the locker room with the wind in their favor (64-49).

In the first half, the Clippers dominated the rebound (23-for-19), lost fewer balls than the Jazz (2-for-5), and were more successful going to the basket (52% shooting from the field vs. 41%).

Except for very specific appearances, Kawhi Leonard went unnoticed the first two quarters. But in the third set he asked to speak and began his show.

On penetration or from long range shots, Leonard scored 10 straight points without failure at the restart to keep the Clippers at a comfortable distance (77-63 with 7.01 left).

Those from Utah did not lose faith and re-engaged in the encounter with a remarkable partial (7-13) crowned by a triple by Bojan Bogdanovic that allowed them to drop below ten points (84-76).

However, the Angelenos faced the final fourth ahead (94-83) thanks to the effective contribution of reserves like Luke Kennard.

The Jazz entered the fourth quarter with the intention and energy necessary to invent a comeback.

But mistakes and inaccuracies on both sides of the track were piling up for the visitors, who furthermore left Mitchell too lonely to accomplish the feat.

In front of them, Leonard again remembered that he has nerves of steel and continued to torture the Jazz from all possible positions and ways until the gap was already too great (120-98 with 3.36 to go).

The fourth game of this series will be played Monday also at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.