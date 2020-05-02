León.- La Fiera will have an advantage over other teams in the possible return of Liga MX, according to the analysis of the experienced Raúl Orvañanos, chronicler and host of Fox Sports.

“When Liga MX resumes, it is going to start practically another tournament, with a shorter preseason in which the teams that adapt the fastest will get the most advantage and I think that León, due to the way they play, due to the continuity that They have given Nacho Ambriz, it is one of the teams that can adapt quickly and be favorites, “Orvañanos said in an interview with Super Deportivo.

Raúl Orvañanos has narrated the Lion since 2011.

And it is that for the ex-conductor of Televisa and Azteca, León is very clear about his style of play and that is not forgotten, even if he adds more than a month without training normally.

What strikes me most about the Lion is the way of playing, it is very pleasing to the eye, it takes a lot of work, a lot of time to come up with all that and this has been done very well by Nacho. “

In addition, Orvañanos believes that the Fiera is close to the goal of being crowned, which would be a prize for the ambriz process.

The Lion has walked very well, he is the most beautiful player, I am not saying he is the best, but he is the most beautiful player. It still needs to round it off with the title ”.

Since the end of March, Lion players have been training individually, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Even if it’s without people’

Of course, Orvañanos, famous in the city for accompanying the León games since Fiera was in the Ascension League, believes that the Clausura 2020 tournament will be played in its entirety, although there is no return date.

Here in Mexico I believe that when it gets up (the quarantine) it will be played even without people. It will be important for the teams to play the games, because for the teams the money that the television stations give them is very important and I think they are going to have to play. ”

The resumption would take place unlike European leagues, such as the Dutch and the French, which have already decided to end their local championships.

It is a special issue in the Netherlands, since the Prime Minister prohibited massive events until the month of September … they can cancel it because the television station that broadcasts them, despite no matches, covered all the teams’ contracts for everything year. They can afford it. “

May 15 was marked to return to League activity, but that date has been ruled out and is now expected to resume in June.

