Club León begins its journey through the Concacaf Champions League 2021 against one of the strongest rivals; The Toronto of the MLS and this Wednesday, April 7, will be measured in the first leg, a match that you can follow live on Fox Sports at 7:00 p.m.

La Fiera will seek to win its first Concachampions trophy and attend the Club World Cup for the first time in its history.

For its part, Toronto is also looking to win its first international star and was close in 2018 when it lost the final to Chivas.

León vs Toronto: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions game

León will receive the Canadian team at the Nou Camp Stadium, this Wednesday, April 7 at 7:00 PM Central Mexico time, a game that you can follow live on the Fox Sports signal.

