León-Pachuca and América-Santos, the strongest ‘relationships’ in Liga MX

In Liga MX, the business ‘relationships’ between some clubs such as Atlas and Santos, Xolos and Club América, Club León and Pachuca, Águilas and Santos Laguna are well known, however, it is the Esmeralda team and the Hidalguense club that they have shared more players in recent tournaments.

According to data collected by Hora de Futbol, ​​23 players have worn León and Pachuca shirts since Clausura 2012, being the most fruitful relationship in Liga MX.

Also read: Liga MX: Without reinforcements, Chivas promises a new champion and ‘golden age’

Behind this ‘obvious’ relationship because they are both from Grupo Pachuca, are América and Santos who have shared 14 players in recent tournaments, far above the others.

Players like Marchesín, Darwin Quintero, Oribe Peralta, Molina, Orrantia, Osvaldo Martínez, Jorge Sánchez, Andrés Ibargüen, Aldrete, Brian Lozano, etc., are some of the names that have worn both shirts in the last decade.

Likewise, Chivas and América, along with Rayados and Tigres, are the teams that share the least players, with 3 players in recent years.

Oribe, Madueña and Molina from América and Chivas, while Tigres and Rayados shared Abraham Carreño, Miguel Herrera Equihua and ‘Tepa’ Solís.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content