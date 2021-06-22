Leon Lawson Meets Powerful Nathaniel Gallimore at PBC’s Boxing Night on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, June 27

MINNEAPOLIS (June 21, 2021) – Undefeated super welterweight prospect Leon Lawson will battle the powerful Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round fight that will headline Boxing Night on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis .

PBC’s Boxing Night on FS1 kicks off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and will feature undefeated light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton taking on Jasper McCargo in an eight-round contest, and undefeated super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall. to four rounds against Rubén Torres.

FS1’s broadcast precedes PBC’s Boxing Night on FOX, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be headlined by undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. measuring his strength against Mario Cazares.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are already on sale through The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ or through Ticketmaster.

Lawson (14-0, 7 KOs) is a 6-foot, 5-inch tall tower, and now he will face his most demanding test yet at super welterweight when he meets Gallimore. The 21-year-old boxer is coming off showing off in February this year by knocking out Ramal Amanov in the fourth round, earning his third consecutive victory by knockout. A native of the city of Flint, Michigan, Lawson is the cousin of two-time champion Anthony Dirrell and longtime contender Andre Dirrell. He will be fighting at The Armory in Minneapolis for the third time in his career, having previously prevailed there in 2018 and 2019.

Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs) has excelled in challenging the best in the 154-pound division and harnessing his power and ability to be a tough opponent to beat. The 33-year-old veteran has already managed to stop former unified champion Jeison Rosario and has also faced former unified champion Julian Williams, former champion Patrick Teixeira, and top contenders such as Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Gallimore has resided in Chicago since he turned professional.

Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) made his professional debut in January of this year, and this 22-year-old boxer stopped Nathan Sharp in the third round before knocking out Larry Pryor in his most recent fight in May. Oberlton represents his native Philadelphia and was able to win the National Golden Gloves tournaments in 2016 and 2018 as well as being a finalist for the 2018 United States National Championships before turning professional. He will be facing Monterey, California native McCargo (4-1-2, 2 KOs), who tied a majority decision against Josh Hernandez in his most recent fight in February 2020. McCargo is 34 years old, turned professional. in 2016 and had not lost in his initial four evenings.

Marshall (1-0, 1 KO) is 20 years old and has been a professional since April 20 of this year after having a remarkable career as an amateur, and he debuted by quickly knocking out Christian Marron in the first round on FS1. Marshall was born in Landover, Maryland and currently resides in Capitol Heights, Maryland as he prepares to face Torres (4-1, 1 KO). Torres is 30 years old from Sacramento, California. He won a unanimous decision against Donnis Reed during their most recent fight in February 2020.

Non-televised preliminary attractions include a pair of Minnesota boxers in separate fights as local favorite VeShawn Owens (11-2, 10 KOs) fights at The Armory for the fourth time in a six-round super lightweight contest, while St. Paul pride Joe James (8-0, 5 KOs) will put his undefeated on the line during a six-round welterweight draw. Additionally, 19-year-old prospect Angel Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) will make his US debut in a four-round non-televised fight.