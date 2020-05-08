Lion.- From Ecuador, where he defends the colors of the Olmedo Sports Center of the First Division, the Colombian and former player of the Fiera, Eisner Loboa, spoke to Super Deportivo about how the quarantine passes through the covid-19.

After experiencing the promotion in 2012 and the two-time championship with the Fair in 2013 and 2014, Loboa fondly remembers León and his fans.

I think my career was made there, it is something unforgettable for me, whenever I go to YouTube, the first thing that comes out are videos of León and everything good that happens there and of course I have the best moments, because it was a stage that it marked my career. I remember a lot the promotion and the championships, how everything vibrated, it was something incredible. ”

Loboa with León:

66 games in Primera

14 games of Liguilla

16 games on the Rise

6 goals with La Fiera

5 tournaments

For Loboa, the key to that great moment was group union, with Gustavo Matosas as leader.

We managed to build a family because we all arrived with a dream of getting ahead, so things started to go well for us and more than one there, including me, we began to grow as players. It was very good for everyone. ”

Eisner Loboa in the Vuelta de Ascenso Final in 2012. File.

Always grateful

To date and as a good emerald element, it follows the track of the Fiera and is pending the results.

I always follow him, I get all the information. I know that he has had a good player base and from two semesters here he has improved again, they have been in the fight again as the Lion he is, a strong Lion who deserves to be in the first places and who plays well. ”

In addition, this is how he remembers the green and white fans:

Always grateful to León, because I know the warmth of his hobby, they always supported me and now I do remember them, for being, as they say there, a great hobby. ”

In fact, Loboa does not close the possibility of returning to the shoe store in some years and for the time being he mentalizes himself to return to activities with the Olmedo of Ecuador, with which he tries to be a starter.

Loboa and Carlos Peña celebrating the 2013 Apertura title in the First Division. MexSport.

Regrettable

In the distance, Loboa regretted the disappearance of the Ascent, because it was in that division that he became known in Mexico.

I found out a few days later, I follow some colleagues who are in Mexico on social networks and I know of the samples they have given, all saying that they are against it. It is a shame because there one always lived with an illusion of passing for Primera ”.

Expect to return to the field

For now, after playing four games in the Pro-League, in which he was able to score a couple of goals, Loboa, like his teammates, had to stop activities due to the pandemic.

“Sometimes it stresses me a little, because one is used to training, arriving tired and resting, but unfortunately this situation occurred and for now I am at home, talking at a distance with my family in Colombia, playing a little Play Station , but one understands that health is first of all, ”said the“ Wolf ”in an interview.

