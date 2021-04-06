Leon Edwards will go out to finish Nate Diaz to show his superiority

The Briton, Leon Edwards, knows that his fighting style is difficult for his next opponent, Nate Diaz.

At UFC 262 on May 15, Edwards and Diaz will meet in their first non-title co-main event, scheduled for five rounds. It’s an intriguing match where the winner appears to be next to fight for the 170-pound gold.

Even though Nate Diaz is coming off a loss and hasn’t fought since UFC 244 in November 2019, the MMA environment knows that Nate is a big name. Also, if Diaz beats Edwards, no one could deny him the opportunity which would be a great money fight. However, Leon is confident that he will defeat the Stockton, California native.

In a recent interview for ESPN, Leon Edwards talked about his next rival.

“I know it will be hard work for him to come up against a natural welterweight. One who can switch left, right, fight in both positions, has an excellent fight, great jiu jitsu. I like his mental attitude in the game, I like the way he thinks. It will be an entertaining fight. “

In addition, Edwards spoke about the theory that suggests that a long match would suit Nate Diaz.

“Everyone says it benefits Nate because when he fought Masvidal, and they were beating him for three rounds, rounds four and five were going to be where he fired up. We’ll see. If that’s your strategy, the first three rounds will be long. ”

Leon Edwards certainly has a point when it comes to his ability to constantly change positions. that could undoubtedly hinder Diaz’s performance. It will be interesting to see how Nate handles himself after a long period without a fight. The last time Nate went a long time without a fight, he came back to face Anthony Pettis, Diaz put in an excellent performance to take the victory.

Edwards is convinced that even if the fight reaches the later rounds, he will make his superiority very clear.

“Suppose I beat him up from start to finish for three rounds, he would have only two left to win. I’ve never been knocked out or subdued so I don’t see what difference five rounds will make. I will go out to hurt it, to finish it. I’m going to show that I’m levels above these guys. “

Leon Edwards is coming off a nil fight against Belal Muhammad for an accidental eye sting. Before that, Edwards was on a 7-game winning streak against rivals like Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, Vicente Luque, among others.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz enters the fray after losing by stoppage to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

We want to know your opinion, what do you expect from the Edwards vs. Diaz?