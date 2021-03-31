Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz Official as UFC 262 Five-Round Co-feature

Leon edwards will return to the Octagon soon, but it will not be in a rematch against Belal Muhammad.

The number three in the 170-pound ranking will face Nate diaz in the co-star of the UFC 262.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who was the first to report on the fight Tuesday night, this will be the first time a non-title co-feature has been five rounds.

Edwards comes from fulfilling his return to the Octagon after almost two years with a No-Contest against Muhammad in the star of the UFC Las Vegas 22. That result snapped the Briton’s eight-game winning streak.

Diaz, meanwhile, has not competed since contesting the “BMF” belt against Jorge Masvidal in it UFC 244 in November 2019.

UFC 262 will be headlined by a fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in which the new Livianos champion will be defined.

UFC 262 will take place before full capacity in Houston, Texas, on May 15.