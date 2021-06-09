Leon Edwards thinks Usman will lose by falling in love with his hitting

Leon Edwards knows that Kamaru Usman is a great fighter, but believes his newfound love for hitting will be his downfall.

Usman made his way into the welterweight division with his dominant fight, which earned him a title shot. In fact, he won the belt by controlling Tyron Woodley with a wrestling match.

However, a couple of fights ago he changed gym to train with Trevor Wittman and since then he began to rely more on his punches and achieved a KO victory over Jorge Masvidal. According to Leon Edwards, this will be the downfall of Usman’s reign in the welterweight division.

“Yes, Usman has improved. His punches are getting better, you know. I think he’s probably fallen in love with her hands now. Like I said, going out and finishing Masvidal, Colby and Gilbert Burns probably made him fall in love with their hands. But I think that will be his downfall. He’s going to fall in love so much with his hitting, but that will be his downfall, in the end, you know.

Edwards is certainly right, as we’ve seen several dominant fighters fall in love with his hands like Ronda Rousey. However, Usman’s striking looks better and better in each fight and proof of this is that it has served him to finish rivals.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, will return to the Octagon at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz. If you win and do it impressively, you will probably get a title shot. In addition, he will have his long-awaited rematch against Usman. They first met in 2015 when Kamaru won by decision. Since then, the Englishman has wanted to avenge that defeat.