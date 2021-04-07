Leon Edwards thinks Kamaru Usman is going to beat Jorge Masvidal again at UFC 261

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JULY 20: Leon Edwards of Jamaica stands in his corner prior to facing Rafael Dos Anjos in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC announced the future of the welterweight division by announcing the fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. The rematch will take place at UFC 261, on April 24, and will be valid for the belt.

Now, who is attentive to the result is the English Leon edwards, who analyzed the combat and believes that Usman will retain the belt.

“If I had to bet on this match, I would probably go for Kamaru Usman. I can’t see Jorge Masvidal making a difference in the rematch. He is younger and does not seem strong in the clinch. Your fight is not good. I just can’t see him changing his style. Masvidal always fought in the same way for a long time. “, He said Edwards in an interview with ESPN.

This will be the second match between Usman and Masvidal by the belt UFC. In July of last year, the Cuban agreed to face the champion with less than 1 week’s notice. In the fight, Jorge replaced Gilbert Burns, which left UFC 251 after testing positive for COVID-19 and lost by unanimous decision.

Considered one of the possible challengers of the division, Leon edwards I return to the octagon to face Belal Muhammad. But, the fight ended in “No Contest” after an accidental sting in the eye, which did not let the American continue in the fight. Now, the Englishman has a new fight and will face Nate diaz, in the co-star of UFC 262.

At 29 years old, “Rocky”Has a record of 18-3 and 1 No Answer. In December of 2015., the English faced Kamaru usman, but lost by unanimous decision. After the defeat, he had a streak of eight victories.