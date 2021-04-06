Leon Edwards shows confidence in his abilities and looks forward to a great match against Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards | Image: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Confirmed as the rival of Nate diaz At UFC 262 co-star on May 15, Leon Edwards has high expectations for his fight. The Englishman highlighted his qualities and awaits an entertaining fight against the Californian.

The statements were made in an interview with ESPN.

“I know it’s going to be a tough fight for him, fighting a natural welterweight. I can use my grappling, fight in both positions, I have a good Olympic wrestling base and a good jiu jitsu. I like his mental attitude for combat, the way he thinks. It will be an entertaining fight ”, explained Edwards.

The winner of the bout could be the next challenger to the belt. BMF, the current champion, Jorge Masvidal, he won it after beating Nate diaz, in a stellar fight of UFC 244.