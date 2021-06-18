Leon Edwards rules out facing Jorge Masvidal and says he will wait for his opportunity for the belt

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Leon Edwards moves in for a hit as Nate Diaz defends during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-452019 ORIG FILE ID: 20210612_gav_su5_197.jpg

Hoping to have a chance to fight for the world belt shortly, Leon Edwards is biding his time. After being confirmed as the next challenger to the belt Kamaru usman, after Colby covington, the English refused to face Jorge Masvidal and assured that he will wait for his opportunity.

“I know they are talking about me fighting Masvidal, when I asked to fight against him two or three years ago. He says he won’t face me even if the UFC wants to. Now that he lost in the belt match, I don’t think I need to do that. I’m going to wait for my chance to fight for the belt. I worked hard to get here and I will have more time to prepare ”, he claimed Lion.

Although he showed no interest in facing Masvidal, Edwards I affirm that UFC you can change your mind if you have “a good conversation”.

Notice

“I know they will come to me with good conversation and good money, I might think that. But for now, I am focused on my chance to fight for the world belt ”, concluded Edwards.

Current number three in the welterweight ranking, Leon edwards He is on a nine win, 1 No Contest streak. His last defeat was in 2015. front Kamaru usman, by unanimous decision. His current record is 19-3.

Advertisement