Leon Edwards questions Dana White over Colby Covington

Dana White recently clarified the next two UFC welterweight world championship fights pending what happens tomorrow night at UFC 263 between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

“Colby is the number one contender. We did the (Jorge) Masvidal fight, (Kamaru) Usman wanted that fight. Colby Covington… The fight with Colby and Usman is one of the best fights I have ever seen. He is the number one contender. It is the struggle to do. Whoever wins is next after Colby. “

Leon Edwards questions Dana White

To be the next contender for the title “Rocky” has to defeat the “Stockton Slugger” on PPV but does not understand the opportunities for Colby Covington. In this way Leon Edwards questions Dana White:

“I don’t know how Dana justifies giving Colby a title shot. He was out for over a year and demanded a title shot after being knocked out like a fight ago. I just don’t understand how they are considering that when I have been here for years, leading the way since my last defeat.

“I had an eight-game win streak, it’s going to be nine soon, so after beating Nate at the weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot. If that’s the game plan: wait, sit, and don’t fight, then I’ll do the same. I’ll take care of my business and wait for my chance. I will have nine wins in a row, the most in division history. We are Usman, GSP (Georges St-Pierre) and me ”.

