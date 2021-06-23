Leon Edwards is upset with statements by Gilbert Burns and responds to his comments

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JULY 20: Leon Edwards of Jamaica stands in his corner prior to facing Rafael Dos Anjos in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

The current number three in the welterweight ranking, Leon Edwards did not like the statements of Gilbert Burns for his performance in the match with Nate diaz on UFC 263.

The Englishman responded to the Brazilian’s statements, in an ironic tone on his social networks.

“You’re going to get knocked out with a #SinMentonBurns jab”, wrote Edwards.

The publication of Edwards talks about the last defeat of Burns, when he was knocked out by Kamaru usman. In the fight, he had the opportunity to be crowned champion, but the high level of the Nigerian prevented him from being crowned new champion.

The analysis of Burns about the performance of Edwards on UFC 263 it was given with the base that the English could be the next challenger of the division. According to the Brazilian, the victory by decision against Diaz not convincing for a title shot.

Seeking to resume his status as a challenger, Burns will face Stephen Thompson. The fight will be part of the undercard of UFC 264, next July 10.

