“Leon Edwards doesn’t deserve a starting shot”

Leon Edwards beat Nate Diaz at UFC 263 for the biggest win of his career, but Kamaru Usman isn’t surprised. The UFC welterweight world champion doesn’t think he deserves a title shot.

These are the words that “The Nigerian Nightmare” dedicated to the triumph of “Rocky” according to Brett Okamoto:

From Kamaru Usman, on Leon Edwards’ five-round win over Nate Diaz tonight…. “That don’t help you. I guess no one deserves it.” – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 13, 2021

“That doesn’t help you. I don’t think he deserves it ”.

It should be mentioned that really the next contender for the 170 pound title is going to be Colby Covington, while the next one should be Leon Edwards. This was said by Dana White before the recent PPV:

“Colby is the number one contender. We did the (Jorge) Masvidal fight, (Kamaru) Usman wanted that fight. Colby Covington… The fight with Colby and Usman is one of the best fights I have ever seen. He is the number one contender. It is the struggle to do. Whoever wins is next after Colby. “

It remains to be seen what happens in the next few months because at the same time Edwards disagrees that Covington is Kamaru Usman’s new opponent. So depending on what happens, the image of the championship may change soon.

