Leon Edwardas reveals Nate Díaz’s advice after UFC 263

Leon Edwards defeated Nate Díaz by unanimous decision after a difficult last 30 seconds in which he could be knocked out. It was one of the most exciting fights at UFC 263 this past weekend.

After the fight was over and after they both left the stage Nate gave “Rocky” some advice, as he himself revealed in a recent social media post:

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these motherfuckers tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that – Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 14, 2021

“Nate told me after the fight: ‘don’t let these motherfuckers tell you shit, say what your price or they’re going to do it for you.’

We do not know if Leon Edwards will follow this advice. But what we do know is that he intends to be the next contender for the UFC welterweight world championship.

“I don’t know how Dana justifies giving Colby the title shot. He was out for over a year and demanded a title shot after being knocked out like a fight ago. I just don’t understand how they are considering that when I have been here for years, leading the way since my last defeat.

“I had an eight-game win streak, it’s going to be nine soon, so after beating Nate at the weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot. If that’s the game plan: wait, sit, and don’t fight, then I’ll do the same. I’ll take care of my business and wait for my chance. I will have nine wins in a row, the most in division history. We are Usman, GSP (Georges St-Pierre) and me ”.

