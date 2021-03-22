León defeated Santos Laguna in Torreón: watch videos of the goals | MX League

For the second time in the Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League, Santos Laguna It had a small capacity of fans in the stands of the Corona de Torreón Stadium. And on this occasion, precisely in the duel corresponding to the twelfth day, he faced a litmus test against the last champion, Lion.

After the first 45 minutes, the scoreboard was affected by two referee participations. Those driven by Ignacio Ambriz went ahead with a shot from the penalty spot and, for their part, those of Guillermo Almada they matched the shares in the same way. In the initial instance, Ángel Mena surpassed Carlos Acevedo from the twelve steps and subsequently, Fernando Gorriarán defeated Rodolfo Cota.

In the dressing room, the Fiera refined details and managed to embarrass the Warriors in the complement. In fact, those from Guanajuato managed to put themselves, once again, up on the scoreboard. At 59 minutes, Fernando Navarro took the ball on the edge of the area, eluded two rivals and placed it in the right corner.

With this result, and thanks to the postponement of the duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Rayados de Monterrey, Santos Laguna remained in third place in the general standings. For its part, the situation in León began to be more encouraging: running ninth with five days to go.