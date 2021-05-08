León City Council removes a large phallic sculpture from a roundabout

The construction service of the City of León has proceeded this Saturday to the removal of a large urban art sculpture from phallic symbology which has been placed this Saturday at dawn in the roundabout of the LE-20 road in front of the city hospital.

The sculpture, which represented a large penisIt was made of white cement.

Had been installed on a tank used to transport workshop fluids.

The work has remained installed all morning of this Saturday in the roundabout of access to the Complejo Hospitalario de León.

Finally, it has been dismantled by municipal services around 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, as explained by municipal sources.