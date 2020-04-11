Joining the group of artists who found in quarantine a good time to release music, iconic soul Leon Bridges released a new role called “Inside Friend” in collaboration with John Mayer. With this song, Bridges hopes to raise people’s spirits on these difficult days.

Speaking about the song, Bridges said: “The concept of” Inside Friend “came from Mayer and I joking in the studio about the ideal date for an introvert or homebody like me”. Then he shared his idea of ​​an ideal date. “I do tours most of the year, so I prefer to invite a girl to rest comfortably in the house instead of going out to some crowded place.”

Bridges also explained that “Inside Friend” took a while to launch because he felt it “didn’t fit the context” of his latest release, but recently he felt “globally obligated” to share it. “I hope people find it relaxing and stimulating as we hide inside and get through this.”added the singer.

As a true altruist, Bridges decided that all the money raised from the song will go to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a project created by The Recording Academy to help musicians and professionals affected by the global pandemic.

Furthermore, Bridges will also appear in the new Mayer Current Mood web series. This web series was put together by Mayer to be close to all her fans (from there to Jennifer Aniston). Fans can tune in to listen to the duo discuss the new collaboration via Mayer’s Instagram on April 12. For now, you can listen to it here: