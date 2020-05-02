The son of the CFE head, Manuel Bartlett, stated that the purchase process was carried out “transparently and at reasonable prices.”

Leon Manuel Bartlett Álvarez, owner of Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions, refuted the assertion of Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción (MCC) that Your company has sold equipment to the IMSS at a premium.

On his Twitter account (@mbartletta) he stated: “I strongly deny @ MXvsCORRUPCIÓN’s statement in which he mentions that we sold equipment above its market price. The purchase process was carried out transparently and at reasonable prices. ”

I strongly deny @MXvsCORRUPCION’s statement in which they mention that we sold equipment above its market price. The purchase process was carried out transparently and at reasonable prices pic.twitter.com/iDPDEenySF – Manuel Bartlett (@mbartletta) May 1, 2020

The above, after a national circulation media published the results of an MCC investigation that indicates that the delegation of the IMSS in Hidalgo assigned to the company of the son of the CFE holder, a contract for 31 million pesos by 20 respiratory ventilators; The organization published on its website that each unit sold for 1,550,000 pesos.

If they say they are so objective in @MXvsCORRUPCION, make a real comparison of market prices. For example, cite the contract SSCDMX-DGAF-051-2020, for which the GCDMX paid $ 384,067,603 for the acquisition of 143 fans, more than $ 2.68 mp each, almost 2x ours – Manuel Bartlett (@mbartletta) May 1, 2020

This, said the organization, after a review of contracts in which it compared the prices paid by the Government of Mexico with the prices described by the General Health Council.

In this regard, Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions issued a statement in which it indicates that the MCC investigation is “false and bad faith.”

And “to date and given the emergency conditions, the fans in question reach costs of up to three million pesos, that is, double the prices contracted with our company by the IMSS,” he explained.