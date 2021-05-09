León and Toluca meet in their first clash in the Clausura MX League

05/09/2021

The Lion and the Toluca They will start their way in the MX Clausura League in search of new goals, playing this Monday at 2:00 the match that corresponds to the first day at the stadium Leon Stadium.

The Lion he was first in the regular phase of the MX Opening League last season with 40 points and a balance of 27 goals in favor and 14 against. This new competition begins with a squad made up of 41 players, who will be led by Ignacio Ambriz.

With respect to his rival, the Toluca he was in eleventh position in the regular phase of the last edition of Liga MX de Apertura with 21 points and figures of 23 goals in his favor and 28 against. Start this new season with a team consisting of 28 players, who will be led by Hernan Cristante.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Lion, the numbers show two defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have four games in a row winning at home against the Toluca. The last time they played the Lion and the Toluca in this competition it was in April 2021 and the match ended with a 2-1 for the locals.