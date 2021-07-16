León and Cruz Azul receive authorization to travel with ‘South Americans’

The Cruz Azul Machine and the León team will meet at the Campeón de Campeones next Sunday and the problem of the South American players who were in the Copa América has been solved thanks to the MX League.

According to David Medrano, the players who participated in the Copa América had initially been rejected for having been in Brazil, so they could not travel to California for the match.

However, the Liga MX managed to authorize the entry of these players, as long as they remain within the line of protocol and do not break the bubble of the team.

On the part of Cruz Azul, Yoshimar Yotún and Jonathan Rodríguez are the players who were in Brazil while from León, Jean Meneses, Ángel Mena and Santiago Ormeño those who joined the team after playing the Copa América.

The match will be this Sunday, July 18, and the winner will define the last participant in the Leagues Cup, since if it were León, Chivas would enter the tournament. In the event that Cruz Azul wins, it will be León who will keep the square.

