Leo substitute and the titular Kun Agüero?

06/21/2021

On at 22:27 CEST

Leo Messi could be a substitute this next morning (at 02:00 CEST) in Argentina-Paraguay in Group A of the Copa América. The information has jumped in the last hours at the Albiceleste concentration hotel in Brasilia.

Lionel Scaloni, an adept at the constant changes in the starting 11, had a conversation last night with the Blaugrana star in which he would have proposed starting from the bench the third game that Argentina plays in the continental tournament. The substitution of Leo It would be a possibility that has gained consistency as a game approaches in which La Pulga can equal Javier Mascherano’s record and become the player who has been international the most times with his national team: 147 caps.

The revolution that prepares Scaloni would go through the other Blaugrana player from the Albiceleste: the Kun Aguero, which at the third time, would finally be a starter, forming an attack next to de Say maria and from Papu Gomez, who would be the footballer who would enter instead of Leo.

The possible eleven of Argentina would be formed by: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; Guido Rodríguez, Paredes; Papu Gómez, Sergio Agüero and Ángel Di María.

The last time Leo started a match with his national team as a substitute was in the Copa América 2016, in the last game of the first phase against Bolivia (which won 3-0), when the then team coached by Tata Martino had absolutely nothing to play for as it was classified for the quarterfinals.