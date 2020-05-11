Defensive midfielder Léo Sena, who is currently in Goiás, was again talked about as a possible interest for Atlético-MG on Monday, May 11. Léo, 24, is viewed with good eyes by the technical commission led by Jorge Sampaoli. The departure of other athletes from the position, cases of Zé Welison and Ramón Martinez, dismissed by the club, increased the attention in Léo Sena.

The news from Goiás indicates that the steering wheel has not been sitting with the Esmeraldino board to seek a renewal, since his contract ends at the end of the year and his departure may be free, which may become another attraction for the Rooster pick up the player and even make a pre-contract for the next season. The wait would not be very long because with the uncertainty of the calendar in Brazilian football, the competitions tend to go far beyond December.

Léo Sena’s manager, Ricardo Scheidt, indicated that the midfielder would not renew his link with Goiás, and that he would look for another team for the player, which also generates interest in other teams, such as Corinthians, Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense.

With Leo’s contract coming to an end, Goiás tries to accelerate a sale, so as not to be without any financial reward. Galo tried to offer a player to the Goiás team and still give another part in money. The proposal was rejected.

Galo treats Léo Sena’s arrival as a priority, as Jair, Allan and Gustavo Blanco are in the squad for the final stage of recovery from a serious problem in his left knee.

The alvinegro seems to move again in the market after issuing a statement that it was not negotiating with any athlete, due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The club re-presented itself this Monday, 11, for tests of the squad and technical committee aiming to identify possible cases of Covid-19.

And, the return happened with changes, by the layoffs of six athletes. In addition to the aforementioned Zé Welison and Ramón Martinez, strikers Ricardo Oliveira, Di Santo, Edinho, and full-back Lucas Hernández left the club.

