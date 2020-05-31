The climate in Cruzeiro is one of hope and new times. The election for the presidency of the club, won by Sérgio Rodrigues, brought an air of renewal in the cast. Defender Leo, one of the pillars of the current group of players, commented that he believes in the internal improvement of the institution, which will reflect on the field.

Léo showed confidence in Sérgio Rodrigues, who knew the celestial cast, in addition to committing himself to the rest of the players, striving to take Fox back to the Series.

-It is always a positive word and Cruzeiro is following a single path, in search of victory, in search of the final goal which is to climb to Serie A. We join forces, together with his team, with us. It is one, and we are going in search of our goal, which is to win, to seek our best on the pitch, the best structure, but also to charge us here so that we can do the best – said Leo.

Léo believes the Cruzeiro crisis in a passing phase, on and off the field- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

Even in difficulties, Léo sees Cruzeiro on the right path to get out of this historic crisis.

-We will continue on this path, grow both in football and in character, in person, in integrity as a club, in integrity as Cruzeiro. Cruzeiro, yes, will go up to Serie A with all that body: integrity, in good fame, in transparency, with men of character and with a strong team, mainly – commented the player, who sees the bad moment as a passenger. .

-Our goal is to move up to Serie A and we are just passing through (Serie) B. Our focus is always on Serie A because Cruzeiro is big, we know the size of the Cruzeiro, the history, the titles, everything it represents in the Brazil. Therefore, we have to hit the chest and know that we are in a big club, that we remain in a club that has countless stories, with great stars and idols – he concluded.

