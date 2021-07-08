Leo Santa Cruz wants to return to his weight and unify against Gary Russell

If these days we discussed the plans of Chris colbert (16-0, 6 KO), who saw Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KO) As the definitive springboard to the super featherweight world title, it seems that the Mexican’s plans are different.

Santa Cruz made his last fight against Gervonta Davis (25-1, 24 KO) just as October 2020 ended. In it, the Mexican put his WBA super featherweight world title on the line (in addition to other regular championships of this devalued body), which he yielded to the American, but not the pen. Yes, Santa Cruz was both feather and super featherweight world champion of the agency, and only lost one of them.

Thus, the ideas of the Earthquake go through staying in his natural division of the pen and making the title that remains profitable, in this case with another spectacular fight at the level of sports risk, something that Michoacán has never shied away from.

For this reason, some boxers with a pristine record do not reach the fans’ hearts as much as others, see this very brave Aztec. The challenge would be enormous, to unify his WBA crown with the WBC of Gary Russell (31-1, 18 KO). Let’s hope that the American, who measures his presence on the ensogado like few others, accepts a fight that would be very attractive to the viewer.