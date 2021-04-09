Leo Santa Cruz sends a dangerous challenge to Óscar Valdez

A few weeks ago the rumor of a possible meeting between the now monarch super feather of WBC, Óscar Valdez and Leo Santa Cruz, it could happen. Now those rumors could come true “The Earthquake” confirmed his interest for finalize the combat and the fans would be the ones who would gain the most from the lawsuit.

In an interview for the YouTube channel, TV Boxing, Leo accepted that the lawsuit with Oscar Valdez is of great interest to him, therefore, he sends a little message to the new monarch of the WBC.

“It is a fight that interests me, I said for a long time that I wanted to fight him, the promoters never reached an agreement. If the fight comes and goes, I am willing to fight. It will be a great fight, we are both Mexican and it would be a war, “he commented.

Likewise, I make it clear that he is not interested in the title he holds Valdez, therefore, yes or yes he wants to face it.

“I do not care if there is a title involved, I want the fight, it is a match that the fans want to see, we both have a fierce style and we go forward, that makes it very explosive,” he emphasized.

By last, Leo considered than training with Eddie Reynoso, it helped a lot Valdez in their performance.

“He is a disciplined boxer, he hits very hard, the one who trains with Eddie reynoso It helped him a lot, I saw him well, calmer, he no longer throws so much blow, “he concluded.

