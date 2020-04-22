Presenter Leo Picon announces on Wednesday, the 22nd of his birthday, an unpublished clip of his latest single ‘Player’, which honors Neymar Jr. The production features Davi Lucca, son of the Paris Saint-Germain star, and reinforces the partnership with XOKO JAR, a company he recently joined. ‘Player’ features Davi Lucca in his first clip. The original idea was to have Neymar also in the video when Leo was in Paris.

Leo Picon in the clip ‘Player’ next to Davi Lucca, son of Neymar (Photo: Disclosure)

– We decided to record a scene together for the clip, which still had no script. I slept at his house and we agreed to record the next morning. When the alarm went off it was very cold and I was tired from going to sleep late so I couldn’t get out of bed to accompany him in training. That day I felt how committed he is to training.

I had the idea to invite David [Lucca] to participate with me. Invitation accepted and approved by parents. We managed to have fun and make the video. David and I get along very well, we spend a lot of time together teasing and having fun as we talk about more serious things in life. I had already shown him all my songs before I thought about the video. When we went to record I explained the lyrics and he understood that Guardiola was the guy he knew as Pep and that his father was number 10 in the middle of that field “.

The clip alternates moments of fun between Leo and Davi Lucca at Beach Park, in Fortaleza, and also with the presenter singing his own music while playing football.

Leo reveals that the idea came when he was in the studio. According to the singer, he was influenced by metaphors to tell game situations.

– On the day of the composition, Medellin artists would perform at Copa America 2019 theme parties and I chose to stay in the studio. Football was in the air, so I decided to make a connection between winning in life and winning as a football player. I used metaphors to create situations of the game that can be faced in life – revealed Picon.

– The song was composed after Brazil X Paraguay on penalties and months after we had finished recording, I noticed that it told a lot about the story of Neymar, my great football idol and my friend. Initially I composed the excerpt ‘I’m a starter with Zidane and Tite’ since the French coach came from three Champions League titles in a row, so I changed to Guardiola, who has already won great titles with Neymar – concludes Picon.

‘Player’ is part of the weekly schedule of new singles by the artist, always released on Wednesdays, on streaming platforms and on his YouTube channel. Altogether there are five unreleased singles created by him.

