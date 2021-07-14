Léo Pereira gives the victory to Gremio

07/14/2021 at 4:34 AM CEST

Guayaquil

The goal of midfielder Léo Pereira awarded this Tuesday the win by 0-1 to the Porto Alegre Guild on your visit to the League of Quito, in the first leg for the round of 16 of the South American Cup, a result that earned him to establish himself as a favorite over the Ecuadorian team. Léo Pereira started the play in the middle of the field, made a change of front for midfielder Jean Pyerre, who projected a cross for the striker to conclude his work, with a header in the 19th minute.

The debut of Luiz Felipe Scolari led him to be cautious in the proposal of his eleven, he waited with order outside the area, and from there he orchestrated fast counterattacks, a football weapon to win the victory at 2,850 meters above sea level where Quito is located. The League’s proposal was to pressure the rival. He tried to put it in his own zone and he managed it halfway, until he tried the first shot on goal, but goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó was attentive to avoid the goal of Paraguayan forward Luis Amarilla.

Gremio organized himself, grouped himself outside his area to leave few spaces for the attackers of the local team and began to come out with sharp counterattacks taking advantage of the spaces in defense of the rival. The speed at the exit, the deep passes and the changes in orientation allowed the local defense to disarm, which in a disorderly way was trying to control the Brazilian attackers. A change of front from the right, in the middle of the field, found only the attacker Jean Pyerre, who caught the ball through the corner flag and with a well-directed center allowed that Léo Pereira scored with a header in the 19th minute.

The attacker Billy Arce was the one who was closest to the equalizer, in the 37th minute, with a high shot that forced the Brazilian goalkeeper’s effort to reject on the goal, and Gremio, through a new counterattack, approached the second, but Léo Pereira’s shot was rejected by goalkeeper Adrián Gabbarini. Defender Vanderson launched a cross, which was shot on goal, and goalkeeper Gabbarini managed to repel the goal in the 53rd minute. In addition, defender Luis Ayala fired a violent shot that escaped near the left post, in another great option of goal for Liga, in minute 64, and in the following action the shot of the attacker Djorkaeff Reasco escaped by a side.

The effort, the dedication and even the sacrifice of the League players did not reach them before the better predisposition and performance of the visitor, who showed his category to resist the pressure without falling into despair and to go out playing.