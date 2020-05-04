According to a newspaper, a former Flamengo side, currently at Botafogo-PB, he would have had an unusual reason for unfollowing his partner. Wife toyed with the situation in the networks

Right-back Léo Moura, ex-Flamengo and Grêmio, stopped following teammate Camila Moura on Instagram. Just “unfollow” was enough for the followers of the Botafogo-PB player to start speculating about the end of the relationship. However, according to the newspaper “O Dia”, the situation would have happened for an unusual reason.

In an interview with the newspaper, Camila and Léo denied that they are experiencing any marital problems amid the coronavirus pandemic.

– I never liked to talk about my personal life, but my family is the most beautiful thing there is and my love for her has no dimension! We are happy, together and more and more blessed! – said the athlete, who frequently posts pictures with his family.

For Camila, who was surprised by the news that she was no longer followed by her partner, there may be a reason to explain the situation: jealousy.

– I post a lot of bikini pictures and my husband is an unassuming jealous! Instead of talking, take me off Instagram. We are living a phase, by the way, very wonderful as a couple. Everything is great – he said in an interview.

This Monday morning, Camila made a post toying with the fact that she no longer has the athlete on her Instagram followers list. She was amused by the fact that she was no longer accompanied on the networks by ex-Flamengo and Grêmio and called her companion “teenager”.

– Don’t follow me on Insta and mark me! You will understand this husband !!! Then she says that I’m jealous. (PS: I recently learned that he did this. He blocked and unblocked me to stop following him. I was following him, okay?). My teenager – put Camila in your story, via Instagram, this morning.

