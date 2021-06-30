Leo Messi’s salary: with the money the Argentine earns a month you could go to space



Messi earns more than $ 10 million a month.

Photo: Buda Mendes / .

The 90min portal prepared a special work about the Annual salary received by Lionel Messi. The amount of money generated by the legend of FC Barcelona and the Argentine team is no secret to anyone. This time we have it clearer than ever: With the money that the Argentine star earns per month you could go to space.

Lionel Messi’s salary: from million to million

With the Barcelona Soccer Club, by contract, Lionel Messi receives $ 71 million a year. He is the highest paid footballer in the world by difference.

In a few hours, this contract will come to an end. At midnight on July 1, Messi will become a free agent. Everything indicates that the renewal with Barcelona is agreed and it is a matter of hours before it is announced. Only until then will we know what the new deal is.

Lionel Messi’s contract extension with Barcelona is finally coming. 🇦🇷 Barça board and Messi’s camp feel now ‘confident’ to officially announce the agreement until June 2023 next week. Both parties involved are working to fix ‘final details’ on contract clauses. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/dZ0zIsGeB3 – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

Messi has many in his “portfolio” sponsors Big names: Pepsi, Adidas, Gatorade, Anheuser Busch, and Hard Rock Café, to name a few. Thanks to them he pockets up $ 32 million a year.

The sum is completed with the earnings that the Argentine legend accumulates for publishing sponsors’ posts on their social networks: $ 23 million more.

Lionel Messi’s salary per year: $ 126 million.

Lionel Messi’s salary per month: $ 10.5 million.

His salary is from another galaxy … literally. If I wanted, Messi could pay a monthly round trip to space, without any problem.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is planning suborbital flights. Without much more information about it, we know that a man whose identity has not yet been revealed, paid $ 28 million at auction to become a member of the first crew. Even so, once the project becomes totally commercial, the prices will be different.

However, other space travel projects to see the earth from the outside include costs of $ 250,000 dollars for the amazing opportunity to get off the ground. Almost as staggering as Lionel Messi’s salary.