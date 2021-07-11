Leo Messi’s happiest post on Instagram

07/11/2021 at 09:48 CEST

Leo Messi wanted it, longed for it, lacked it and got it. After losing three Copa América finals and one World Cup with the Argentine national team, it seemed incredible, but it was not given, until now. The 10 has made a championship at the height of what only he can achieve. Top scorer, top assistant and MVP to silence all of them who have ever called him ‘cold chest’.

The same passion that he showed on the field in each of all the minutes he has played in the competition, he also put it when writing a message of emotion, enthusiasm and pride in his Instaram. “What a beautiful madness !!! This is amazing, thank you god !!! WE ARE CHAMPIONS THE SHELL OF YOUR MOTHER !!!!!! Come on, damn it“, he said, next to a photo with the Copa América.

This title has been won by Argentina, but it will be remembered as the Leo Messi Cup. Everyone was watching him and, as usual, he responded.