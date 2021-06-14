Leo Messi’s free-kick goal to overtake Argentina

06/14/2021

After a hard tackle on Lo Celso, the ball stopped in an area that, for the rest of the players, was not dangerous, but in front of Claudio Bravo, was Leo Messi. The Argentine star, as he has done so many times with the Barça shirt, with which he has already scored on more than 50 occasions from a direct free kick, has remotely directed a ball to the Chilean goal squad.

Leo, 33 minutes into the match, thus gave Argentina the lead in their first match of the Copa América group stage. Fantastic start in a championship that this time, he does not want to miss.

The Barça footballer also scored in the qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Chile.