Leo Messi’s dream is measured against Neymar’s Brazil

07/09/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

“It is time to take a hit and it could be in this Copa América & rdquor ;. A day before the debut against Chile, Messi surprised with a forceful phrase that expressed what it represented for him, at the age of 34 this opportunity to win a title with your team, maybe the last one.

In columns behind him and his great dream, the Argentine team faced the tournament focused on the goal that Diez has yet to meet, who found in the new set of teammates the best interpreters for their game. The eye was always on the final.

Messi was the standard bearer of his team and the most decisive player in the Cup. His obsession to win it is evident in his numbers, he is the only Albiceleste player who played the most minutes 540 in 6 games, and has participated in 80 percent of the goals of his team in the tournament. But it was also possible through communion with the group and with the coaching staff. Today Messi enjoys like never before in the Albiceleste.

The rival was the expected one, Tite’s unbeatable Brazil who has not lost since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, accumulates 46 victories and only 10 defeats. Canarinha never lost at home on the five occasions that they organized the Copa América. And his football is sustained by the magic of Neymar and his new partner Paquetá, but also by the strength of his experienced midfielders Casemiro and Fred. And Ederson’s hands under the three sticks.

“My biggest dream is to get a degree. I was close many times but it never happened. I’m going to search for it until & rdquor ;. Will be his fifth final with the senior team, since that 0-3 against Brazil in Maracaibo in 2007. And after many black nights, Messi wants to strike.